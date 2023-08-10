Mumbai, August 10: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai's neighbouring Thane, a 30-year-old man allegedly attacked his former landlord's wife in Dombivli. Police officials said that the accused reportedly attacked his former landlord's wife with a hammer and a syringe. The incident took place following an argument between them over the money the couple owed him.

The accused has been identified as Rajiv Bhuyan. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Bhuyan arrived in Mumbai from Odisha six months ago. At the time, he was staying at 40-year-old Subhash Patra's house. An officer said that Patra, the landlord had reportedly borrowed a few thousand rupees from Bhuyan for personal expenses. Thane Shocker: Seniors Thrash NCC Students With Stick on Pretext of Punishment in Joshi Bedekar College, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

However, Patra did not return the amount even after being reminded several times by Bhuyan. Following this, Bhuyan shifted to another place. On Tuesday, Bhuyan visited Patra’s house as he was in dire need of money. Cops said that when Bhuyan arrived at Patra's house, he had gone to work. Over there, he met Patra's wife Mamtarani Patra (36) and demanded money from her.

When Patra's wife asked Bhuyan to come back once her husband returned home, an argument broke out between the two. Amid the heated exchange, Bhuyan allegedly attacked Mamtarani Patra with a hammer. The accused did not stop there and even went to inject an empty syringe into her neck. Mamtarani Patra was taken to a nearby hospital by her neighbours where her condition is said to be stable. Thane Shocker: Jilted Lover Attacks, Stabs Married Woman and Her Family Members With Knife in Mumbra, Horrific Stabbing Video Goes Viral.

Acting on a complaint, the police booked Bhuyan under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (causing hurt by the use of a dangerous weapon or means) of the Indian Penal Code. So far, the accused has not been arrested.

