Speaking to ANI during his visit to Shakti Bhawan to inspect preparedness for Tika Utsav, the Chief Minister said, "Eligible people should join four-day Tika Utsav. People above 45 can register themselves at their nearby vaccination centres to be part of the campaign. We are running vaccination drive at 6,000 centres."

Meanwhile, the four-day-long 'Tika Utsav' will continue till April 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the countrymen to abide by four things as 'Tika Utsav' or vaccine festival has started in the country from today to inoculate the maximum number of eligible people against COVID-19.

As the vaccine festival began today, Prime Minister Modi made four requests to citizens. These include -- assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks and motivate others, and if someone tests positive, create a micro-containment zone in the area.

"We are going to begin 'Tika Utsav' today nationwide. I urge countrymen to abide by four things - assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks and motivate others and if someone tests positive, create a micro-containment zone in the area," he tweeted.

During a meeting with the chief ministers on April 8, the Prime Minister had said that 'Tika Utsav' will be observed between April 11, the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule till April 14, the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.