Raipur, March 13: Times are changing and the world is moving ahead in terms of how inclusive it is towards the ones who were marginalised earlier. In a historic move, the Chhattisgarh Police has recruited 13 transgender persons as constables. According to a tweet by ANI, the transgenders who were recently recruited as constables by the Chhattisgarh Police said that this is a big opportunity for all of them to prove how hardworking, efficient and skilled they are.

According to a tweet by ANI, Sonia, one of the transgender persons recruited as a constable, said that this initiative will bring about a change in the way people view transgenders and their community. "This is a big opportunity & we'd like to thank the Police Dept. This initiative will bring about a change in the way people view our community", Sonia said. Apsara Reddy First Transgender to be Appointed as All India Mahila Congress General Secretary.

Here's the tweet:

Chhattisgarh Police has recruited 13 transgender persons as constables This is a big opportunity & we'd like to thank the Police Dept. This initiative will bring about a change in the way people view our community: Sonia, one of the transgender persons recruited as a constable pic.twitter.com/Gh6mBqs7TA — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021

A similar incident was reported from Karnataka in the month of February where the state had elected its first transgender woman as the head of its Gram Panchayat. In a historic event, Devika, a transgender, was elected the unopposed president of Mysuru district’s GP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2021 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).