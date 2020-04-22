UP: BJP Leader in Bulandshahr Celebrates Marriage Anniversary at Quarantine Centre, Tests COVID-19 Positive Later

Blurred image of the BJP leader celebrating birth anniversary | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lucknow, April 22: A female Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who was quarantined at a designated facility in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr tested positive for coronavirus. The leader, whose identity is being withheld as she is an active COVID-19 patient, had drawn flak for celebrating her marriage anniversary inside the quarantine centre few days ago. Karnataka BJP MLA Masala Jayaram Violates Coronavirus Lockdown, Throws Lavish Birthday Bash With Over 100 Attendees (Watch Video).

Media reports online shared blurred images of the marriage anniversary celebration inside the Chaudhary Charan Singh Hostel in Shikarpuri area of Bulandshahr, which has been turned into a quarantine centre.

The woman politician, along with her husband and other family members, was asked to stay at the quarantine home after a prominent doctor in her locality tested positive for coronavirus. Since the disease is contagious, it has spread to others who came in the doctor's contact, including the BJP leader. Her treatment is currently underway.

The 62-year-old apparently violated the norms as a person sent into quarantine is required to practice strict social distancing. Reports could not confirm the health status of her husband and kin.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the moderately affected states due to COVID-19 in India, despite a population of nearly 30 crores. Critics have attributed the relatively low numbers to the alleged inadequate amount of testings in the state. As per the latest Health Ministry update, UP has confirmed 1412 active infections, along with 21 deaths and 165 recoveries.