Etawah, August 26: An 80-year-old occultist was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a minor girl who was suffering from jaundice. The accused, identified as Subhash, allegedly attempted to rape the 15-year-old girl on the pretext of treatment in a village under the limits of Bakewar police station in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Jodhpur Rape: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped by Two Men, Lured With Food.

Speaking to Times of India, grandmother of the girl said that her granddaughter had been suffering from jaundice. To cure her illness, her family took her to Subhash. "Subhash took girl inside the room on the pretext of curing her jaundice, and tried to rape her. She raised the alarm and somehow escaped from there and informed the family about the incident," the elderly woman was quoted as saying. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 18-Year-Old Mentally Ill Girl Raped In Shahjahanpur District; FIR Registered.

Following the incident, the girl's family lodged a complaint at the Bakewar police station. Acting on the complaint, police registered an FIR against Subhash under charges of molestation and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was subsequently arrested. Cops sent the girl to a hospital for medical examination and produced the accused in the local court.

The accused was sent to police custody on Wednesday. Further investigation was underway. The girl's identity has not been revealed as per the direction of the Supreme Court.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2021 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).