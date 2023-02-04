Ballia, February 4: A youth was arrested here for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old girl and raping her for two months, police said on Saturday. The accused, Paras Chaudhary (19), a resident of Bihar, was arrested on Friday, they said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Shot Dead After Heated Argument Over DJ Music at Wedding in Muzaffarnagar; Two Accused Arrested.

The girl was abducted by Chaudhary from a village under Bairia police station area here on November 15 last year. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered in the matter, the police said. The girl was found at Suraimanpur railway station here on Thursday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Usman said.

She told police that she was abducted by the accused and taken to Hyderabad in Telangana and Bhagalpur in Bihar, where he raped her for two months. She has been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination, he said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Sold Off By Lover, ‘Auctioned’ and Gang Raped in Agra; Seven Arrested.

Chaudhary was arrested on Friday. The charge of rape and other relevant charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added to the FIR registered in the case, the police said.