US Embassy Issues Advisory, Asks Americans in India to 'Exercise Caution in Light of Violence in North East Delhi'

Delhi Police in Maujpur area | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 26: The US Embassy issued an advisory for American citizens in India, asking them to avoid visiting areas in the national capital affected by violence over the citizenship law. The Embassy has further warned the US citizens from venturing into areas across the nation where demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are underway. 'Can't Let Another 1984 Riots Happen', States High Court; Police Says Haven't Seen Kapil Mishra's Video.

Particularly referring to the violence which has gripped North East Delhi, the Embassy in a statement said Americans should "exercise caution in light of the violent demonstrations". The consular body also informed Americans on Indian soil about the imposition of Section 144 of CrPC in North East Delhi districts, which bar the assemblage of more than four persons in public places.

Update by ANI

US Embassy in India issues advisory to its citizens, "Exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations in Northeast Delhi". pic.twitter.com/m3UjxZsM90 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

"US citizens in India should exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations in Northeast Delhi and avoid all areas with demonstrations. It is important that you monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews," the Embassy said in its statement.

"The Government of India-imposed law that prohibits political gatherings of four or more people – known as Section 144 – remains in effect in certain areas," it added, while also recommending the Americans in India to keep a "low profile", be aware of their surroundings and strictly adhere to the instructions issued by the local authorities.

The death toll in the violence, which erupted on Monday, jumped to 22 today. While no incident of arson was reported today, the casualty count rose as a number of injured victims, admitted in North East Delhi hospitals over the last 48 hours, succumbed to their injuries. The number of those left injured in the violence crossed 200, with several among them reported to be critical.