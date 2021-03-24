Panaji, March 24: Former Chief Minister and Goa's longest serving legislator Congress MLA Pratapsingh Rane (82) should consider administering himself with a US-manufactured injection which makes one younger, a ruling BJP MLA told the Goa legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

"There are artificial medicines now, there is this latest medication invented in America. The more you age, if you take that injection, you get younger. I suggest that you take that injection. It is quite expensive. It has been invented in America it seems," Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly and BJP MLA Isidore Fernandes said.

Fernandes was speaking on the occasion of a congratulatory motion in the ongoing Budget session of the state Assembly which was moved to felicitate Rane, who has completed an unbroken 50-year-stint as an MLA from Poriem Assembly constituency in North Goa.

"I wish you good health and let you be an example to all of us. The way you controlled your social, political and family life. But your son has not emulated you," Fernandes also said.

Pratapsingh Rane's son Vishwajit is currently a Home Minister in the BJP-led coalition government.

