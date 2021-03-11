Lucknow, March 11: The suicide of a 26-year-old computer operator, working on an ad hoc basis in a government office, has turned into a major controversy. The deceased, identified as Vishal Saini, committed suicide by jumping before a running train on Wednesday evening in Chandganj area of Lucknow. He left behind a suicide note, alleging that a woman IPS officer, Prachi Singh, was responsible for his death.

"Prachi Singh (IPS 2017 batch) should be held responsible for my death. "She ruined my career by framing me in a fake sex racket case. I was unable to face my parents and family members. Strict action should be taken against the IPS officer after my death," the purported note left by the deceased said. Gujarat Shocker: Family of 5 Die by Suicide in Dohad Reportedly Due to Financial Stress.

Just before ending his life, Saini had called up the emergency service 112 and informed about his decision to end his life. The police had rushed to the spot only to find his body in two pieces.

The named officer, Singh, who is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) in Lucknow, said that a few days ago she had led a team to raid six massage parlours and spa centres in the city and rounded about 20 people.

"Vishal was among them but we let him off after finding him innocent. I feel sorry for him taking this extreme step," said the officer. The deceased's parents said that their son was eating at a street food joint when the police raided a spa centre nearby.

"I don't know why he was picked up by the police. He was in jail for 20 days before being released. Police did not find any case against him. Since he came home, he was under severe depression," his father, Arjun Saini, told reporters. Senior police officers refrained from commenting on the incident but said that the matter was under investigation.

