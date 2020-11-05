Lucknow, November 5: The Uttar Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has generated increased revenue in the month of October. This is the third consecutive month after lockdown that the Uttar Pradesh government collected an impressive revenue. The state government collected revenue of Rs 10,672 crore in October, which was Rs 1,828 crore more than what it received in the same month previous year. 'Love Jihad' Menace to be Curbed, UP Govt Bringing Strict New Law, Says Yogi Adityanath With 'Ram Naam Satya' Warning.

The state had collected tax revenue of Rs 8,844 crore in October 2019. In October this year, it saw a jump of 20.6 percent in revenue collection. The state had also registered a hike of Rs 600 crore and Rs 891 crore in revenues in August and September month respectively this year, as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. Uttar Pradesh to Soon Get Organ Tissue Transplant Organisation.

"Despite prolonged lockdown in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic during which most economic activities had come to a standstill, no other state has shown such a record growth in revenue realisation," UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna was quoted by TOI as saying. "As the economy is back on track, the UP government would announce bonus for state employees soon," he added.

Besides increased revenues, the Uttar Pradesh government recorded an increase in GST and VAT collections. The state realised Rs 3,795 crore GST and Rs 1,802 crore in VAT in October this year, according to Suresh Khanna.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).