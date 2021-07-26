Mahoba, July 26: In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped by four men in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. The Incident took place on Saturday night in Kabrai village of the district. Also, the accused reportedly rubbed chilli powder in the private parts of the woman. They threatened her with dire consequences if she tells it to anybody.

The accused tied her hands and feet and dumped the woman in the bushes, reported The Times of India. According to the report by the media house, the woman's family found her lying in the fields in an unconscious condition. The rape survivor's family took her to a nearby hospital. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Gangraped by Two in Agra; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The woman, in her statement to the police, named her two neighbours - Bharat Kushwaha and Sewa Lal. She told police that Kushwaha and Lal were pressurising her to vacate the house and the land. She also alleged that they even assaulted her a few days back. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gangraped in Bareilly District During COVID-19 Lockdown; Case Registered.

"In her statement, the rape survivor said, the perpetrators rubbed a burning substance like chilli in her private parts after the sexual assault. Medical examination of the woman has been done and the medical report is awaited," reported TOI quoting SP, Mahoba, Sudha Singh as saying. Police have launched an investigation and have arrested two accused in the case. A manhunt operation is underway to nab the remaining accused.

