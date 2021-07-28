Lucknow, July 28: In a shocking incident, a girl alledgely hatched a plan and got her father killed over his refusal to allow the girl to marry her boyfriend, as per reports. The girl's boyfriend allegedly killed her father. The incident has been reported from Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. The police have arrested the girl as well as her boyfriend in this regard, while another accused is being tracked down. Maharashtra: 55-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death by Son Over Argument for Money in Aurangabad.

According to reports, the body of deceased, identified as Harpal Singh, was found hanging from a tree in his fields in Mutaine village on July 19. However, the deceased's family thinking that he had died by suicide, did not file any complaint with the police in this regard, reported Times Now. However, as per police during post-mortem it was found that the man died after being hit by an iron road on the head. Uttar Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested for Killing His Father in Chiraiyya Village.

Chakresh Mishra, Sambhal SP, said that the girl and her boyfriend were arrested from Islamnagar area of Badaun, as reported by the Times Now. The accused have also confessed to the crime, as per report.

A similar incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Chiraiyya village in March this year. A son allegedly killed his father claiming that the deceased had sold all his property in the village and was spending the money on a woman in Ludhaina, as reported by news agency PTI. The accused was arrested for murdering his father.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2021 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).