Bareilly, April 16: When two children, Faiz (12) and Sajid (8), were attempting to retrieve a kite that had been entangled on a railway pole, they were tragically hit by a train on Sunday evening, April 14, 2024. The incident took place in the region covered by the CB Ganj police station, in Milak Rotha village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. The hit instantaneously killed both the kids.

The CB Ganj police station was informed about the incident at around 7 pm on Sunday, according to a police official familiar with the matter. Uttar Pradesh: Mother-Son Duo Die After Being Hit by Train in Prayagraj.

When the train hit the two boys, they were trying to get a kite from a pole along the railway line that connects Rotha Milak village with Maheshpur Atria. An inspector told TOI, that the train travel along the affected line has not been affected by the unfortunate occurrence. An investigation has already been launched into the matter, while the police have also notified the kin of the youngsters who have passed away. Train Hits Car at Level Crossing in Siwan District, One Dead, Four Injured.

Previously, a 45-year-old woman and her two children died in the Kankharkheda region of Meerut after being struck by a Vande Bharat Express train as they attempted to cross the tracks. The woman and her 47-year-old husband, a daily wage worker, were pulling the rickshaw with their kids in tow. When the man saw the approaching train, he sprang off the track and managed to escape with minor injuries. The woman, however, perished after she tried to save the children. A probe has reportedly been launched into the matter.

