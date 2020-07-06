New Delhi, July 6: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday greeted President of Comoros Azali Assoumani on his country's 45th Independence Day. He said India stands strongly in support and solidarity with the people and the government of Comoros during the coronavirus crisis.

"On behalf of the people of India, I extend warm wishes and felicitations to H.E. @Azali_officiel, Govt. (President Azali Assoumani) and the people of Comoros on the occasion of Comoros' 45th Independence Day," the vice president's secretariat tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's Tweet

Naidu also recalled his "memorable" visit to Comoros in 2019. "India also stands strongly together in support and solidarity with the people and Govt. of Comoros during this COVID-19 crisis,” he added.