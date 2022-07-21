India has been ranked 87th in the Hanley Passport Index. This is a global passport ranking chart, which uses data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). The Henley Passport Index is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

The passport index defines the strength of diplomatic relations of any one country with others. Indian passport, ranked at 87 provides easy access to 60 countries. At the top is the passport of Japan, which gives visa-free entry to 193 countries. Whereas Singapore and South Korea are in second place, whose passports can go to 192 countries without a visa. Pakistani Passport Ranks 4th Worst in the World, Says Henley Passport Index Report

The lifting of ban on international travel has helped passports regain strength. To contain the spread of covid-19, India had suspended international flights after the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in March, 2020. The ban was finally lifted after a period of two years in March this year. Visa-free access to a tourist destination not only makes travelling cheaper but also hassle-free. Pakistani Passport Remains Fourth-Worst in the World; Japan, Singapore top list

Countries to which Indians have 'visa-on-arrival' access include Asian destinations like Thailand, Indonesia, Maldives and Sri Lanka. There are also 21 countries in Africa that provide visa-on-arrival services to Indian citizens. There are only two European countries to do the same. These countries are:-

1. Cook Islands

2. Fiji

3. Marshall Islands

4. Micronesia

5. Niue

6. Palau Islands

7. Samoa

8. Tuvalu

9. Vanuatu

10. Iran

11. Jordan

12. Oman

13. Qatar

14. Albania

15. Serbia

16. Barbados

17. British Virgin Islands

18. Dominica

19. Grenada

20. Haiti

21. Jamaica

22. Montserrat

23. St. Kitts and Nevis

24. St. Lucia

25. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

26. Trinidad and Tobago

27. Bhutan

28. Cambodia

29. Indonesia

30. Laos

31. Macao (SAR China)

32. Maldives

33. Myanmar

34. Nepal

35. Sri Lanka

36. Thailand

37. Timor-Leste

38. Bolivia

39. El Salvador

40. Botswana

41. Burundi

42. Cape Verde Islands

43. Comoro Islands

44. Ethiopia

45. Gabon

46. Guinea-Bissau

47. Madagascar

48. Mauritania

49. Mauritius

50. Mozambique

51. Rwanda

52. Senegal

53. Seychelles

54. Sierra Leone

55. Somalia

56. Tanzania

57. Togo

58. Tunisia

59. Uganda

60. Zimbabwe

The rest of the countries in top 10 include Germany, Spain, Finland, Luxembourg, and Italy. The UK is sixth with access to 187 countries, while the US is seventh with a score of 186, the latest ranking shows.

