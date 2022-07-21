India has been ranked 87th in the Hanley Passport Index. This is a global passport ranking chart, which uses data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). The Henley Passport Index is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.
The passport index defines the strength of diplomatic relations of any one country with others. Indian passport, ranked at 87 provides easy access to 60 countries. At the top is the passport of Japan, which gives visa-free entry to 193 countries. Whereas Singapore and South Korea are in second place, whose passports can go to 192 countries without a visa. Pakistani Passport Ranks 4th Worst in the World, Says Henley Passport Index Report
The lifting of ban on international travel has helped passports regain strength. To contain the spread of covid-19, India had suspended international flights after the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in March, 2020. The ban was finally lifted after a period of two years in March this year. Visa-free access to a tourist destination not only makes travelling cheaper but also hassle-free. Pakistani Passport Remains Fourth-Worst in the World; Japan, Singapore top list
Countries to which Indians have 'visa-on-arrival' access include Asian destinations like Thailand, Indonesia, Maldives and Sri Lanka. There are also 21 countries in Africa that provide visa-on-arrival services to Indian citizens. There are only two European countries to do the same. These countries are:-
1. Cook Islands
2. Fiji
3. Marshall Islands
4. Micronesia
5. Niue
6. Palau Islands
7. Samoa
8. Tuvalu
9. Vanuatu
10. Iran
11. Jordan
12. Oman
13. Qatar
14. Albania
15. Serbia
16. Barbados
17. British Virgin Islands
18. Dominica
19. Grenada
20. Haiti
21. Jamaica
22. Montserrat
23. St. Kitts and Nevis
24. St. Lucia
25. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
26. Trinidad and Tobago
27. Bhutan
28. Cambodia
29. Indonesia
30. Laos
31. Macao (SAR China)
32. Maldives
33. Myanmar
34. Nepal
35. Sri Lanka
36. Thailand
37. Timor-Leste
38. Bolivia
39. El Salvador
40. Botswana
41. Burundi
42. Cape Verde Islands
43. Comoro Islands
44. Ethiopia
45. Gabon
46. Guinea-Bissau
47. Madagascar
48. Mauritania
49. Mauritius
50. Mozambique
51. Rwanda
52. Senegal
53. Seychelles
54. Sierra Leone
55. Somalia
56. Tanzania
57. Togo
58. Tunisia
59. Uganda
60. Zimbabwe
The rest of the countries in top 10 include Germany, Spain, Finland, Luxembourg, and Italy. The UK is sixth with access to 187 countries, while the US is seventh with a score of 186, the latest ranking shows.
