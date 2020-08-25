Kolkata, August 25: Following violence over the erection of boundary wall around the Poush Mela ground, Visva-Bharati authorities on Tuesday said that their teachers are regularly threatened with dire consequences and are subjected to verbal abuse, especially the female employees. In view of it, the University decided to allow its employees to work from home. The situation will again be reviewed on August 31.

The university campus was closed down. However, the admission and examination process and emergency services will be taken care of, the authorities of the central university mentioned in a statement. Visva Bharati University Boundary Wall Row: Students Stage Protest Outside VC Bidyut Chakrabarty's Residence.

Visva-Bharati to Allow Work From Home For Staff

Our colleagues are regularly threatened with dire consequences & are subjected to verbal abuse especially our female colleagues. Therefore, they will work from home. We will review the situation on August 31: Visva-Bharati University, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/eUPcntoBXh — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

Trouble erupted at Visva-Bharati campus in Birbhum district as a large number of people ransacked the university's properties to protest against the construction of a boundary wall at a ground where a century-old 'Poush Mela' used to be held.

