New Delhi, June 18: The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of the north Arabian Sea on June 18. The monsoon 2021 has also arrived at most parts of the Gujarat region, some parts Saurashtra, southeast Rajasthan and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD, isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region and Coastal Karnataka.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall also forecast over few places in Konkan and Goa. As per the wealth bulletin, West Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and South Interior Karnataka is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands will also receive heavy showers. Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Progress Now Likely To Be Slow Due to Impact of Westerlies Winds; Check Monsoon Coverage in India So Far.

Tweet by IMD:

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into most parts of Gujarat region, some parts Saurashtra, southeast Rajasthan and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh today, the 18th June 2021 pic.twitter.com/3O7IhSbTmQ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 18, 2021

Isolated places in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana is expected to witness thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi will also witness lightning at isolated places. Weather Review for Past One Week and Weather Forecast for Next Two Weeks.

Weather Update For June 18:

Significant Weather Features Dated 18.06.2021 Please find the full report here:https://t.co/FgQn5EcVnb pic.twitter.com/QUA9skrkrI — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 18, 2021

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through latitude 21.5°N/ Longitude 60°E, Junagarh, Deesa, Guna, Kanpur, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar. As per the IMD, conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of north Arabian Sea and Gujarat state, some more parts of south Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

A low-pressure area has also formed over Southwest Bihar and adjoining Southeast Uttar Pradesh with the associated cyclonic circulation that extends upto mid tropospheric. Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh and its neighbourhood extended upto 3.1 km above mean sea level on Friday.

(With agency inputs)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2021 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).