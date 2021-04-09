Mumbai, April 9: There will be weekend lockdowns in Maharashtra starting from 8 pm on every Fridays to 7 am on every Mondays till April 30 amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Hours ahead of the weekend lockdown, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) answered frequently asked questions about what will remain open or close during the weekend curfew. COVID-19 Restrictions in Maharashtra: State Govt Announces Weekend Lockdown, Night Curfew To Curb Spread of Coronavirus; Know What Will Remain Open And Close.

All shops or supermarts providing essential items will remain open between 7 am to 8 pm in adherence to COVID-19 protocols. APMC Markets can remain open if strict COVID-19 protocols are being followed. However, shops providing construction material, electrical home appliances and liquor will remain closed. Weekend Lockdown in Maharashtra: BJP Supports State Govt’s Decision, Devendra Fadnavis Urges People To Follow Restrictions.

Here Are Frequently Asked Questions Regarding What Will remain Open Or Closed:

Can Supermarts Remain Open?

Any establishment selling essential items as per government orders dated April 4 and 5 can remain open between 7 am to 8 pm, subject to strict COVID-19 adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. If stores like Dmart, Big Bazzar are selling multiple items, the section with non-essential items will remain closed.

Can Garages Servicing Transport Services Remain Open?

Garages are being incidental to the requirement of transportation may remain open. However, local shops shall remain closed. If any garage is found violating the COVID-19 rules, strict action will be taken.

Can Citizens Buy Liquor?

Citizens can buy liquor from a bar or home delivery from bars as per the time window provided in the government's April 4 and 5 order. It is also subject to rules to the Excise department.

Can Employees of central Government, PSU be treated as an essential service provider?

All employees of the Central Government and PSUs cannot be treated as essential service providers. However, only employees of the department categorized as the essential services are allowed during the weekend lockdown.

Can Roadside Dhabas Remain Open?

Yes, roadside dhabas will remain open, but they should strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that a "complete lockdown" of two to three weeks is required in the state to improve the health infrastructure in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases and added that such a step could be taken if the government is unable to cope with the situation. He, however, expressed hope that with the curbs in place at present, the government would be able to tame the surge.

Maharashtra reported 58,993 new COVID-19 cases and 301 deaths in the past 24 hours. Till now, over 32 lakh people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state. The death toll also mounted to 57,329 on Friday. Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai also reported 9,200 coronavirus infections in a day.

