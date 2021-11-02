La Nina meaning Little Girl in Spanish is a weather phenomenon associated with extremely cold Winters. According to Weather experts it is going to impact the climate in india severely. The temperature can go down to as low as 3 degrees celsius according to weather experts particularly during January and February 2022.

The phenomenon happens when the equatorial trade winds strengthen to begin colder water from the bottom of the sea. Signs have been emerging for months that the pattern was likely forming, marking the world's second La Nina in a row. India News | Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran Gets Additional Charge of Department of Science and Tech

During normal circumstances in the Pacific Ocean, trade winds take warm water from South America towards Asia. Upwelling happens when, to replace that warm water, cold water rises from deep within.

La Nina and El Nino are the two opposing climate patterns that breaks these normal conditions.

Though Both La Nina and El Nino peak in Northern Hemisphere’s winter, it’s effects can have severe consequences around the world.

The influence of La Nina is likely to peak from December 2021 to February 2022 resulting in extremely chilly winters in parts of India. Gulmarg, Minamarg, Pahalgam and Shopian have all received snowfall since last week. As temperature around the country has dropped since last week, the confidence in this forecast has grown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2021 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).