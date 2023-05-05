Lucknow, May 5: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that all demands of the wrestlers sitting on dharna in Delhi have been met and that they should let an unbiased probe be completed by Delhi Police.

"It is my request to all the sportspersons who are agitating there that whatever their demands were, they were met. Court has also given its directions and they should let an unbiased probe be completed," Thakur told reporters here. Wrestlers' Protest: Arvind Kejriwal Lashes Out at BJP Over Scuffle Between Protesting Wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar, Says 'It Is Shameful'.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Speaks on Wrestlers Protest:

#WATCH | A demand was there to form a committee and it was constituted, FIR has been registered by Delhi police, SC also gave its verdict. Delhi Police is conducting a fair investigation. I request the players that their demands are being fulfilled and they should allow the… pic.twitter.com/XFMdCnoQhA — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

"Delhi police will do 'doodh ka doodh pani ka pani' and take strict action as per law," he added. Several wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital since April 23 with a demand that the findings of a committee which was formed to probe sexual harassment charges against WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh be made public. Scuffle Between Protesting Wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar, Video Emerges.

Sharan, a BJP MP from Kaiserganj seat in UP and the president of Wrestling Federation of India, has been accused of sexually harassing at least seven female wrestlers, including a minor. Since the protests began, he has been booked in two FIRs filed by the Delhi Police.