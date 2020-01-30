Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan, Other Activists Detained by Delhi Police For Protesting Against CAA-NRC at India Gate

Yadav, an expelled co-founder of the Delhi-ruling Aam Aadmi Party, has been at the forefront of various farmers' agitations in different parts of the nation | File Image |(Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, January 30: Over 50 activists, who had assembled at Delhi's India Gate to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), were detained by the Delhi Police. The detainees, including Swaraj Abhiyan leaders Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, were dragged into a bus and taken to another location by the police team which had rushed to the spot. Jamia Firing: Shooter 'Rambhakt Gopal' Went Live on Facebook Before Attacking Anti-CAA Demonstrators.

Yogendra, who took to Twitter to lash out at the Delhi Police for detaining him, them, said their right to protest was curbed despite no prohibitory order being in force. The former AAP leader further said that none among the demonstrators at India Gate resorted to violence which could had triggered the police to crackdown on them.

"Prashant Bhushan, myself and about 50 protesters have been detained from Delhi Gate. We were just standing with national flag and singing national anthem. Police confirmed: no 144 in force, served us no order. Yet dragged and pushed into bus. Being taken to unknown destination," he said. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: AAP Moves EC, Seeks FIR Against Parvesh Verma for Calling Arvind Kejriwal 'Terrorist'.

See Yogendra Yadav's Tweet

Prashant Bhushan, myself and about 50 protesters have been detained from Delhi Gate. We were just standing with national flag and singing national anthem. Police confirmed: no 144 in force, served us no order. Yet dragged and pushed into bus. Being taken to unknown destination. pic.twitter.com/V7BKU5hJmB — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) January 30, 2020

The crackdown on protesters at India Gate came shortly after the firing incident outside the Jamia Millia University. A person identified as Rambhakt Gopal open fired on a group of Jamia students who were leading an anti-CAA march. He was overpowered by the security personnel present at the spot, who took him into custody. Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the violence and asked the Delhi Police to take stern action against the miscreants.