Mumbai, November 23: Last week, a major controversy erupted when reports suggested that Qatar invited controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik to preach Islam. Reportedly, Naik arrived in Qatar after he was invited by the country. However, now reports claim that Naik was not invited to FIFA World Cup inauguration.

Through its diplomatic channels Qatar has told India that they did not send any official invitation to Zakir Naik, who is wanted in India. The diplomatic channels of Qatar also stated that deliberate "disinformation" is being spread by third countries in order to spoil India-Qatar bilateral relations, reports, the Hindustan Times. Sure India Will Convey Its Views in Strongest Terms: Hardeep Puri on Zakir Naik's World Cup 'invite'.

The formal statement by Qatar comes after PM Narendra Modi-led government informed Doha that they would call off Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's visit to FIFA World Cup inauguration if Qatar has invited Zakir Naik. It must be noted that Zakir Naik is wanted by Indian agencies.

Naik has been accused of money laundering and hate speech in India, post which, he fled the country back in 2016. Some of the charges on him include financing terror, hate speeches, and inciting communal disharmony among others. Reportedly, Naik who is said to be invited to Qatar was not to be seen anywhere around the FIFA stadium. Zakir Naik, Banned in India for 'Hate Speech', Invited at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar To Preach Islamic Sermons.

However, reports suggest that he has travelled to Qatar from his place of refuge in Malaysia. After reports emerged that Naik has been invited by Qatar, the FIFA World Cup 2022 host nation denied reports stating that third countries are trying to spread disinformation in what can be seen as a campaign against Qatar.

The clarification by Qatar comes after Union Minister Hardeep Puri said that India would convey its views on the matter in the "strongest possible terms" to the concerned authorities. When asked about Qatar inviting Naik to the FIFA World Cup, Puri said, "I have no knowledge of that".

