The Aaj Tak news channel was fined ₹75,000 by the News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) for airing a programme that disapproved of a comment made by former US President Barack Obama, in violation of the standards of impartiality and neutrality. The Hindi news channel had used terms such as 'tukde tukde gang', 'Khalistani', and 'Pakistan' while criticising Obama. The NBDSA has also ordered the removal of specific programming from the websites of some television stations and fined others for spreading "hatred and communal disharmony" in a way that is "not in good taste". NBDSA Issues Guidelines for Reporting on LGBTQIA+ Community.

NBDSA Slaps Fine on Aaj Tak

