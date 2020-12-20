Birbhum, December 20: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Amit Shah on Sunday held a roadshow in Bolpur in West Bengal's Birbhum. Amit Shah stepped up his attacks on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC), and urged people to give a chance to the BJP. Shah reiterated that the BJP will make the state "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal) in five years. Suvendu Adhikari Joins BJP, Days After Quitting Trinamool, in Presence of Amit Shah in Midnapore.

"Give one chance to Narendra Modi. We will make 'Sonar Bangla' in five years" Shah told the crowd in his roadshow in Bolpur. Targetting Mamata Banerjee, he said: "I have not seen a roadshow like this in my life. This roadshow shows love and trust of people of Bengal towards PM Narendra Modi. People of Bengal want change. This roadshow shows the anger of Bengal's public towards Mamata didi," he added.

Glimpse of Amit Shah's Roadshow in Bolpur:

Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal beginning Saturday to boost BJP workers' morale and take stock of preparations ahead of the crucial assembly polls next year. He reached Kolkata late on Friday night. Yesterday, he addressed a rally in Midnapore where he went all guns blazing against Mamata Banerjee and the ruling TMC. He said that by the time the election comes, the Chief Minister would be left all alone in her party.

"By the time elections come, you will be left all alone...Why are so many people leaving Trinamool Congress now? Because of the misrule, corruption and nepotism of Mamata Banerjee," Shah said at his mega rally. "You gave three decades to Congress, three decades to Communists and 10 years to Mamata 'Didi'. Give just 5 years to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), we will transform Bengal into 'Sonar Bangla'," he added.

