Assam MLA Aminul Islam Charged With Sedition For Alleging 'Communal' Plot Behind COVID-19 Quarantine Centres

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam (Photo Credits: Facebook/Aminul Islam)

Guwahati, April 7: A case of sedition was slapped against Assam MLA Aminul Islam for allegedly a communal plot behind the COVID-19 quarantine centres set up in the state. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) legislator landed in row after an audio clip went viral of his purported conversation with another persons over the coronavirus outbreak in the nation. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

Aminul, who represents the Dhing constituency in the Assam assembly, alleged over the phone that the quarantine centres are worse than the detention centres in which the "infiltrators" are being kept. The MLA claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to target the state's Muslim community.

Aminul, in the purported telephonic conversation, further went on to claim that the Tablighi Jamaat members in the state, who were linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation, are being harassed and ill-treated at the quarantine centres. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 4,421 With 354 New Patients in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll 114.

The AIUDF leader could be heard as saying that Muslim COVID-19 suspects, who are healthy, are being given injections by the medical staff to make them sick. Notably, Aminul has not commented publicly on the authenticity of the audio clip going viral.

The Assam police, however, found incrementing material which led to him being detained initial for questioning on Monday, followed by his formal arrested in the wee hours of the day. Reports said that the sedition charge, under section 124-A of the IPC, has been levelled against him.

Assam MLA Charged With Sedition

The number of COVID-19 cases in Assam is 24 at present, making it one of the less affected states in India due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 23 out of the 24 positive cases are linked to the Nizamuddin event held in mid-March, with the patients reported to be members of the Tablighi Jamaat who returned from the Markaz.