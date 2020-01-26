Digvijaya Singh Opens Up on Adnan Sami Being Conferred Padma Shri, Asks ‘If Govt Can Grant Citizenship to Pakistani Muslim, What’s Need to Bring CAA?’

Digvijaya Singh (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 26: Indian National Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Sunday targeted the Modi government for bringing Citizenship Amendment Act. Giving an example of Bollywood singer Adnan Sami, the former Rajasthan Chief Minister questioned that if the government can grant citizenship to a Pakistani Muslim then what is need to bring citizenship law. Adnan Sami, who was granted Indian Citizenship in 2016, has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

"I was criticised for recommending citizenship to Adnan Sami. I'm happy that he got a citizenship and Padma Shri. If the government can grant citizenship to a Pakistani Muslim, what is need to bring CAA? It has been implemented to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims," Digvijaya Singh said. Padma Shri For Adnan Sami Draws Flak, Father of Pakistan-Origin Singer Had Fought in 1965 War Against India, Point Out Twitterati.

Earlier today Digvijaya Singh tweeted: "Congratulations to all Padma Awardees. I am very happy that Adnan Sami famous singer and musician and Pakistani Muslim immigrant has also been given Padma Shri. I had also recommended his case to GOI for giving him Indian Citizenship. He was given Indian Citizenship by Modi Govt."

Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam objected Union government's move honouring Adnan Sami with Padma Award. The Congress leader said that Adnan was a Pakistani, despite having Indian Citizenship. The decision to award Padma Shri to Singer has shocked the nation, he said.

“Adnan Sami may be a great singer, but he is of Pakistani-origin. At a time when there is hostility with Pakistan, the decision to award Adnan Sami, despite him being an Indian citizen, has shocked the people of the country," Nirupam said.