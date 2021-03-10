Chandigarh, March 10: The Manohar Lal Khattar-Led BJP-JJP government on Wednesday passed the floor test in Haryana Assembly by defeating the no-confidence motion moved against it. All the Congress MLAs in the assembly voted in support of the motion, all the members of ruling BJP-JJP alliance voted against it. With 55 votes against the no-confidence motion and 32 in favour of it, Manohar Lal Khattar government proved its stronghold in the assembly.

"No Confidence' is Congress culture. When the party loses polls, there's no confidence on EVMs, for surgical strikes, it asked for evidence. 'Alochana for sake of alochana nahi karni chahiye'. If Congress is in power, all is well, but if it's BJP,then not," said CM Khattar while addressing the Haryana Assembly on the no-confidence motion. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Faces Farmers Wrath; Amid Protests In Karnal, CM's Chopper Unable To Land.

Update by ANI:

No confidence motion against Haryana government defeated in the Assembly. pic.twitter.com/mVCApJL7s0 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

"Mistrust culture is an old Congress tradition. Though this mistrust can be seen within the party, with PC Chacko leaving the party (today). Sometimes it's G-23 or mistrust b/w Surjewala or Hooda sahab in the State," added CM Manohar Lal Khattar in the state assembly. Manohar Lal Khattar-Led Haryana Govt To Grant Preparation Money of Rs 5 Lakh for Olympic Players.

The Haryana Assembly currently has 88 members, Khattar government needed 45 votes to claim its majority and win the floor test. The BJP has 40 MLAs, while its alliance Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), has 10 legislators. The state government also has the support of five independent MLAs and one member of the Haryana Lokhit Party. Meanwhile, the Congress has 31 legislators in the assembly.

