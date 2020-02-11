Jangpura Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Praveen Kumar Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Jangpura Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 3: Praveen Kumar of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won from Jangpura assembly constituency. Kumar defeated his nearest rival from the Bharatiya Janat Party (BJP) candidate Impreet Singh Bakshi with a margin of over 13,000 votes. Kumar is also a sitting MLA form this constituency. Jangpura is one of the seventy assembly constituencies of Delhi. The constituency is part of South East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Dates: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

In Jangpura assembly constituency, a total of 12 candidates were in the fray. Voting in Jangpura for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 took place on February 8. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 6 announced the election schedule for Delhi. Tarvinder Singh Marwah contested the elections on the Congress ticket. Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Predictions by Satta Bazaar: AAP Likely to Retain Power, BJP And Congress Far Behind, Say Matka Players.

According to the schedule of Delhi polls announced by the Election Commission, the last date of filing the nomination papers were January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature was January 24. The voting took place on February 8. The votes were counted on February 11.

In the last assembly elections held in Delhi, the AAP came to power with a resounding victory. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had won 67 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly. The BJP managed to win remaining three seats. The Congress, which ruled for the national capital territory for 15 years, failed to win a single seat.