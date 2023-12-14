Jaipur, December 14: Congress announced its candidate for the Karanpur assembly seat of Sriganganagar district on Thursday. The party has given ticket to Rupinder Singh Kunnar, son of late MLA Gurmeet Singh Kunnar. Rupinder has also filed his nomination papers. Karanpur Assembly Election 2024: Congress Names Rupinder Singh Kunnar for January 5 Poll on Rajasthan Seat

The elections for Karanpur assembly seat were postponed following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kunnar on November 19. On November 25, elections were held on 199 out of 200 seats in Rajasthan. Karanpur assembly segment will vote on January 5. Karanpur Assembly Election 2024 Date: Election Commission Schedules Voting for Rajasthan Seat on January 5; Check Details

The official said that December 19 is the last date for nomination and the paper will be scrutinised on December 20 while the forms can be withdrawn by December 22. He said that the counting will take place on January 8.

