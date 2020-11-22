Hyderabad, November 22: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday that the laws planned to be brought by BJP-ruled states to check the so-called 'love jihad' are an attempt by the BJP to divert people's attention from real issues faced by the country.

He alleged that unable to solve the problem of growing unemployment, arrest joblessness and economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP was resorting to theatrics.

The Hyderabad MP told reporters that such laws would be a violation of Article 14 and Article 21 of the Constitution of India. "They (the BJP-ruled state) should read the Constitution. They are going far ahead in their hatred. This won't work," said Owaisi.

The MP pointed out that choice is a fundamental right under Article 21 and as ruled by the Supreme Court. He wanted to know if the government would repeal the Special Marriages Act.

"Crores of people have lost jobs due to coronavirus. The government can't give jobs. The GDP has become zero and the government is unable to do anything about it. The country requires jobs. Migrant labourers are facing severe hardships, the economy is down and children are slipping into child labour, but to divert issues from all this, they are resorting to dramabazi," he said.

Owaisi reiterated that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is a draconian Act and both the Congress and the BJP are responsible for it. Noting that no country in the world has a law which provides for detention for 120 days, he alleged that such draconian laws are made to target minorities, Dalits, tribals and those who are against the government.

There is empirical evidence that in 70 per cent of the cases, the accused are exonerated but only after they had languished in jail for 5-6 years, he said. Bhupesh Baghel Takes a Dig at BJP, Asks if Inter-Religion Marriages of Family Members of BJP Leaders Would Be Termed ‘Love Jihad’.

On reports that the government plans to go for de-radicalisation, Owaisi wanted to know if this will be only for one community or all. He wanted that the BJP to clarify if two MPs calling Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse a great patriot is not radicalisation. He said the BJP MPs felicitated the killers of Akhlaq and Aleemuddin and the party linked coronavirus with Islam.

Asked if AIMIM will join hands with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress to contest ensuing elections in West Bengal, he said the party would take a decision on contesting the polls after deliberations with the state unit. "We are going to meet and after discussion arrive at a considered decision and let you know," he said.

Owaisi was confident that the AIMIM will do well in the December 1 election to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). He clarified that it has no alliance with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

"AIMIM is the only party in Telangana which works round the year. Its style of functioning is different from other parties. All these parties become active only at the time of elections but we work among people throughout the year," he said.

The MP pointed out that in many wards, AIMIM candidates are pitted against that of the TRS. He said the TRS, the Congress and the BJP all were targeting his party.

On the BJP calling GHMC polls a fight between patriots and traitors, Owaisi said this was an old habit of the BJP.

"If you wake up a BJP leader at night and ask him to give some names, he will first say Owaisi, then traitor, terrorism and Pakistan." Love Jihad Law: Yogi Aditynath-Led UP Govt to Soon Bring Strict Law Against 'Love Jihad' in State.

He said since the BJP government had done nothing for Telangana and flood-affected Hyderabad, it is trying to give communal colour to the elections.

"I don't know if they will take B party", Owaisi remarked when asked if AIMIM will be part of the proposed anti-BJP front planned by TRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

