Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 21(ANI): Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led states, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday asked whether inter-religion marriages of family members of BJP leaders will fall under the definition of 'love jihad'.

"Family members of several BJP leaders have also performed inter-religion marriages. I ask BJP leaders if these marriages come under the definition of 'love jihad'?" asked Baghel while addressing media here.

The statement comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently announced that his government will bring a strict law to curb "love jihad" and forcible religious conversion. Prior to this, Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh had said the state would soon have a law against 'love jihad'. (ANI)

