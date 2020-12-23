Srinagar, December 23: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party's head, Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said she will not contest any election until the special status of the erstwhile state is restored under Article 370. Mehbooba Mufti also described the DDC election results as "very encouraging". Her PDP is part of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration which won big in the DDC polls. Omar Abdullah Says 'Won't Contest Assembly Elections Till Jammu And Kashmir Remains Union Territory', Questions Rationale Behind Article 370 Repeal.

"When it comes to assembly polls, I will not fight any elections until and unless Jammu and Kashmir's own constitution is brought back, until Article 370 is restored," Mufti told NDTV. Asked about the possible fight among PAGD partners over chief ministerial post if assembly elections are held, the PDP chief said: "Whenever assembly polls are held we will sit together and discuss (on Chief Ministership). I am not in the race." Mehbooba Mufti Lashes Out At Centre, Claims Degree of Oppression has Increased in J&K After Gupkar Alliance Decided to Contest DDC Elections 2020.

The PAGD won 114 out of 280 seats during the recent District Development Council elections. Among the PAGD allies, the National Conference won the highest number of 67 seats, followed by PDP with 27 seats, People's Conference took 8 seats, CPI(M) won 5 seats and J&K Peoples Movement only 3 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, won 74 seats.

"This is like a referendum on the scrapping of Article 370, and the BJP themselves kept harping on the subject during campaigning. So the result shows that the people of J&K have rejected that narrative. They have thereby rejected scrapping of Article 370," Mufti said. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference, Omar Abdullah has also announced that he won't contest any assembly elections till the erstwhile state remains a Union Territory.

