Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt's 'One Size-Fit-All Lockdown', Wants Businesses to Reopen in Non-COVID-19 Affected Areas

New Delhi, April 13: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over “one-size-fit-all lockdown” imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Rahul Gandhi said that the lockdown imposed by the Centre had brought misery and sufferings to farmers, migrant labourers and business owners. The scion of the Gandhi family also stressed on the need for mass testing so that COVID-19 hotspots could be isolated allowing businesses in other areas to open. World's Biggest Lockdown To Contain Spread of Coronavirus May Have Cost Rs 7-8 Trillion to Indian Economy.

Gandhi in his tweet, said, “The one-size-fit-all lockdown has brought untold misery & suffering to millions of farmers, migrant labourers, daily wagers & business owners. It needs a “smart” upgrade, using mass testing to isolate virus hotspots & allowing businesses in other areas to gradually reopen.” Last month, the Congress leader had also urged PM Modi to take immediate steps to provide relief for thousands of migrant workers who lost their only source of income due to the lockdown. Agra Man Shares Milk Spilt on Road With Dogs to Satisfy Hunger Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch Heartbreaking Video.

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet:

The one-size-fit-all lockdown has brought untold misery & suffering to millions of farmers, migrant labourers, daily wagers & business owners. It needs a “smart” upgrade, using mass testing to isolate virus hotspots & allowing businesses in other areas to gradually reopen. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 13, 2020

Notably, PM Modi will address the nation on Tuesday at 10 am. Speculations are rife the Prime Minister could extend the coronavirus lockdown for two more weeks till April 30. Meanwhile, several states and union territories have already extended the shutdown. From March 25, the country is under a complete shutdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra urging him to extend the provision of providing food security for people affected by the coronavirus lockdown till September this year. In the letter, Sonia Gandhi suggested a number of measures to fight the food crisis which has been prevailed in the country due to the shutdown.

In India, 9,352 people have been tested positive for coronavirus. The death toll also rose to 320 on Monday. Till now, there more than 8,000 active cases in India. Meanwhile, globally, the death toll crossed 116,000. The maximum number of 22,000 were reported in the United States.