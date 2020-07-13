New Delhi, July 13: Union minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) president Ramdas Athawale on Monday urged NCP leader Sharad Pawar to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and form the government in Maharashtra along with his party and the BJP.

Presently, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is in power with the Congress and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. In a video posted on Twitter, Athawale said the NCP's tie-up with the Congress and the Shiv Sena was not beneficial to it. Sharad Pawar Says 2014 Support Offer Was ‘Ploy’ to Keep Shiv Sena Away From BJP.

"The NCP's decision to support the Shiv Sena is not giving any benefit to the NCP. If Pawar sahab (NCP president Sharad Pawar) wants the country's development and that the Centre gives more fund for the development of Maharashtra, then he should take the decision to support (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi ji and he should think about joining NDA (National Democratic Alliance)," Athawale said in Hindi in the video posted on Twitter.

"If this happens in Maharashtra, BJP, RPI and NCP can form an alliance," Athawale said. "...then the government here (Maharashtra) will run well and the Centre will also allocate more funds for Maharashtra's development. It is my request to Sharad Pawar to take a decision to join the NDA," Athawale, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, said.