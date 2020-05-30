Shivraj Singh Chouhan Decodes 'MODI', Says 'PM Inspires People to Make India Self-Reliant'

File Image of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj SIngh Chouhan.

Bhopal, May 30: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government completing 6 years in power, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decoded the full form of 'Modi'. As per Chouhan, Modi Stands for 'motivational', 'opportunity', 'dynamic leadership' and 'inspire'. The MP CM even called Modi's name as a mantra for self reliance.

Decoding the full form of Modi in his own terms, CM Chouhan said, as quoted by news agency ANI. "'Modi' name has a mantra. M for 'motivational'. He works to take India to greater heights & motivates us. O for 'Opportunity', he works to bring out nation's hidden opportunities. D for 'Dynamic leadership'. I for 'inspire', 'India'. He inspires us to make India self-reliant." Amit Shah Takes Veiled Jibe at Congress, Writes 'PM Modi Rectified Many Historical Wrongs'.

Here's what Shivraj Singh Chouhan said:

'Modi' name has a mantra. M for 'motivational'. He works to take India to greater heights&motivates us. O for 'Opportunity', he works to bring out nation's hidden opportunities. D for 'Dynamic leadership'. I for 'inspire', 'India'. He inspires us to make India self-reliant: MP CM pic.twitter.com/cFwJtx5AqP — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its six years of tenure had corrected many "historic wrongs" and laid the foundation of a self-reliant India, which is on the road to development. He tweeted, "I heartily congratulate the country's popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful one year of Modi 2.0. It has been full of historic achievements."

Here's what Shah tweeted:

Undoing 6 decades in 6 years: PM @narendramodi has turned India into a self-reliant country brimming with self-confidence. My article on #1YearOfModi2 :https://t.co/WJWBAFX8UR — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 30, 2020

In view of the completion of one year in office, the letter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that is expected to reach upto 10 crore households tomorrow via newspapers, has been uploaded on the PM's official website. The letter is being dispatched to highlight the policies designed by Modi government to benefit the people in the last one year.