Timarpur Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Dilip Pandey Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Timarpur Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 11: Elections for 70 assembly seats in Delhi were held on February 8. The Timarpur assembly seat saw a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. AAP candidate and senior leader Dilip Pandey, who replaced sitting MLA Pankaj Pushkar, won the Timapur seat after counting of votes for Delhi elections results on Tuesday. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

To take on AAP's Dilip Pandey in Timarpur, the BJP nominated Surinder Pal Singh. Amar Lata Sangwan is the Congress nominee. In the 2015 assembly elections, AAP's Pankaj Pushkar defeated BJP's Rajni Abbi. The Election Commission issued notification for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Scrutiny of nominations was done on January 22. Candidates were allowed to withdraw nominations till January 24. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020 Predictions by Satta Bazaar: Matka Players Bet High on AAP Returning to Power, No Good News For BJP And Congress.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, the AAP delivered a historic victory and won 67 out of 70 seats. Arvind Kejriwal became the second-youngest Chief Minister of Delhi. According to a survey by IANS-Cvoter, over 50 per cent respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with Arvind Kejriwal's performance as Chief Minister. The BJP's internal survey, however, predicted a victory for the saffron party.