Bihar, November 25: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vijay Sinha was elected as the Speaker of Bihar Assembly on Wednesday. Sinha defeated Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who was fielded against him by opposition grand alliance led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

126 members voted in favour of Sinha, while Chaudhary bagged 114 votes. Sinha became the first BJP legislator in the state to occupy the post. Bihar AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman Takes Oath in Urdu, But Insists Word 'Hindustan' Be Replaced with 'Bharat'.

Vijay Sinha Elected as Speaker of Bihar Assembly:

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vijay Sinha elected as the Speaker of Bihar Assembly pic.twitter.com/SMbhWaRHeM — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

During the selection of House Speaker, the Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) members created a ruckus and opposed the selection through a voice vote, citing the presence of members of the legislative council. The ruling NDA has 125 MLAs, while RJD-led Mahagathbandhan has 110 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

