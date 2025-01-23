Recently, the Bombay High Court restrained a housing society from preventing the house help of a woman from entering the society premises and assisting the woman, because she (the resident) feeds stray dogs. A division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Advait Sethna said that the housing society was only breaching the fundamental rights by restraining the woman's domestic help and other staff from entering the premises. "We direct petitioner no.1 not to prevent any of the staff members/maid servants visiting the apartment of the respondent-Leela Varma to discharge their regular duties," the January 21 order stated. The bench observed while hearing an application filed by a woman named Leela Varma, who said that her society Seawoods Estates Ltd was restraining her domestic help from entering her house and rendering their services because she had been feeding stray dogs of the vicinity on the society premises. The high court bench has ordered the other respondents to the main petition to file their affidavits. It has adjourned the matter for further hearing till February 5. Bombay High Court Dismisses Plea Against Adani Group’s Dharavi Redevelopment Tender.

HC Says Housing Society Breaching the Fundamental Rights

