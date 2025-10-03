“Stella McCartney is not just a fashion label; she is a trailblazer leading a conscious luxury movement that challenges the norm and elevates the fashion experience,” an RBL spokesperson declared. “India’s vibrant community of eco-conscious and style-savvy shoppers offers the perfect environment for Stella's vision to flourish. We are incredibly excited to share her powerful message throughout India!” The Stella McCartney brand echoed this enthusiasm, stating, “We can’t wait to introduce our conscious luxury movement to India and forge connections with fellow changemakers dedicated to creating a fashion industry that honors Mother Earth and all living beings.” Gucci Spring 2026 Ready-To-Wear Gets Demna in ‘All Guns Blazing’ Mode.

Founded in 2001, Stella McCartney has established itself as a beacon of responsible fashion, passionately committed to sustainability and ethical practices. Never one to compromise on her values as a lifelong vegetarian, Stella has eliminated leather, feathers, fur, and exotic skins from her collections. The brand leads the charge in material innovation and circular design, pushing boundaries within fashion and culture alike.

With an impressive global footprint, featuring 47 retail locations—including 36 directly owned and 11 franchise stores across iconic fashion hubs like London, Paris, Milan, Tokyo, and New York—Stella McCartney stands tall as one of the most recognizable and progressive luxury fashion brands worldwide.

RELIANCE BRANDS LIMITED (RBL) X STELLA MCCARTNEY LIMITED: A Dream Team!

RBL, a proud subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), has been making waves since 2007 with its vision to introduce, scale, and nurture global fashion and lifestyle brands across India’s luxury to premium spectrum. The brand portfolio boasts an array of legends, including Armani Exchange, Balenciaga, Burberry, Coach, Hugo Boss, Tiffany & Co., Versace, and many more! With over 1,590 stores scattered across India—ranging from standalone boutiques to vibrant shop-in-shops—RBL is set to bring exciting new offerings to Indian consumers.

Stella McCartney, the epitome of luxury lifestyle, debuted in 2001 and continues to inspire with its blend of confident femininity and effortless, conscious design. Committed to ethical practices and environmental stewardship, Stella’s brand champions innovation at every stage, from product design to retail strategies. By embracing alternative materials, regenerative agriculture, and sustainable business models, Stella McCartney is transforming the fashion industry, prioritizing long-lasting products that minimize environmental impact.

Today, Stella McCartney thrills customers with a diverse range of offerings—from women's ready-to-wear and unisex capsules to kids 'clothing and dynamic performance wear in collaboration with adidas. With boutiques in bustling cities like New York, London, and Tokyo, and a presence in 71 countries through 651 specialty shops and department stores, this is just the beginning of an exciting journey that promises to shape the future of fashion!

Get ready, India—Stella McCartney is here, and it’s going to be a stylish ride!

