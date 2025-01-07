Major fashion houses must honour their designers' heritage while staying ahead in innovation and ongoing development. This balance calls for a capable CEO who can juggle both aspects. The way these brands evolve their aesthetic and develop a hybrid brand identity largely hinges on the future vision of their leadership. We are currently witnessing shifts in consumer behaviour, the rise of new markets, changes in business models, and the emergence of digital technologies. Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton: LVMH, a Leading Fashion Giant With Significant Growth.

Fashion CEOs – InterExchange of Shaping Future

In 2024, numerous industry leaders put turnaround strategies in place to tackle lacklustre financial performance by revamping their leadership teams. As we move into 2025, significant changes are coming to light.

Leadership Changes in Fashion (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nike's Shift to a Sports-Centric Approach

To address rising competition and declining revenues, Nike appointed Elliot Hill as CEO in September 2024. In December, he unveiled a turnaround plan aimed at repositioning the brand as a premium sports company. This plan emphasizes focused sports segmentation, revitalizing marketing efforts, reexamining franchises, and strengthening partnerships. Hill acknowledges that while some of these actions may affect short-term results, the ultimate objective is to achieve sustainable and profitable growth through sports. Fashion Trends 2025: From Hot Pants to Milkmaid Dresses, Top Style Trends To Elevate Your Wardrobe. Fashion Trends 2025: From Hot Pants to Milkmaid Dresses, Top Style Trends To Elevate Your Wardrobe.

Macy’s Turnaround Amid Investor Skepticism

Tony Spring took over as CEO of Macy’s in early 2024 after the company rejected a takeover bid, opting to pursue its ambitious turnaround strategy, ‘A Bold New Chapter.’ This initiative concentrates on expanding small-format stores and enhancing Bloomingdale’s, despite a 2.4% dip in overall net sales. While some positive indicators have surfaced, investor doubts persist regarding Macy's commitment to the turnaround plan, leading to calls for structural changes.

Kering’s Leadership Overhaul

Kering has made substantial leadership changes across several luxury brands, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga, in response to a slump in luxury demand. Stefano Cantino stepped in at Gucci amid a troubling 26% drop in revenue, charged with rejuvenating the brand's performance. Similar updates occurred at Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, with fresh executive leadership aimed at steering the brands toward a brighter future. This was soon followed by a redundancy plan at the group's Manchester offices, affecting around 200 employees. Meanwhile, Boohoo anticipates a better second half of FY25, projecting higher gross merchandise value (GMV) and improved adjusted EBITDA, even as it plans further investments in its brands. The company’s board continues to see its group as fundamentally undervalued and is reviewing options for its non-core assets.

This moment offers a prime opportunity to redefine the role of a CEO. The luxury fashion landscape is undergoing significant change, with expectations for CEOs to rapidly drive brands to new heights. According to a study by Vogue Business, which included 28 luxury brands, two-thirds have appointed new CEOs in the past five years, including leaders from Gucci and Fendi. A prominent trend is the ongoing exchange of CEOs among fashion houses, a game of musical chairs that has persisted for some time now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2025 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).