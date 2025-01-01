Happy New Year 2025! The first day of the new year falls on January 1, and 2025 promises to be a year of transformation, with major shifts occurring in personal and professional life. There are 12 astrological signs and they are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. If you celebrate your birthday today on January 1, 2025, your zodiac sign will be Capricorn. Those individuals who are born between December 22–January 19 belong to the Capricorn astrological sign, which is also known as the Makar rashi in Hindi. The daily horoscope for 2025 offers insights into the cosmic energies influencing each zodiac sign on any given day. Whether it's the alignment of the planets, the phases of the moon, or key astrological transits, these daily predictions can guide you in making decisions, understanding your emotions, and navigating life's challenges. Here’s a look at today’s daily horoscope for all the 12 zodiac signs, along with lucky colour and lucky number predictions.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

For Aries, today brings a surge of energy. Embrace new beginnings and focus on your goals with unwavering determination.

Lucky Colour: Pale White

Lucky Number: 73

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

For Taurus, today brings financial opportunities, but diversify your investments. Romance is in the air, so plan a special date night.

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green

Lucky Number: 2

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

For Gemini, today is a day for introspection and self-reflection. Misunderstandings could arise in your love life, so communicate openly and honestly.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 98

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

For Cancer, today brings a mix of emotions. Embrace new opportunities, but prioritize self-care and nurture your relationships with acts of kindness.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 15

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

For Leos, today is a day of high energy and leadership. Embrace new challenges and shine brightly in your career. Romance is in the air – plan a special date night to reignite the passion.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 67

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

For Virgo, today is a day for meticulousness and detail-oriented work. Your analytical mind will be sharp, making it an ideal time to review finances or tackle complex projects.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 42

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

For Libra, today is a day for balance and harmony. Focus on diplomacy and compromise in your interactions.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

For Scorpio, today is a day of intense passion and powerful energy. Channel this drive into creative pursuits or use your influence to motivate those around you.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 55

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Your adventurous spirit is calling you to explore new horizons. Love could be found in the most unexpected places.

Lucky Colour: Gray

Lucky Number: 31

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

For Capricorns, today is a day for grounded focus. Expect recognition for your hard work and dedication.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 100

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Embrace your individuality and don't be afraid to break the mold. Your unique perspective is valued by your colleagues.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 24

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

For Pisces, today is a day for introspection and creativity. Your intuition is heightened, allowing you to connect with your inner self and tap into your artistic talents.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 6

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

