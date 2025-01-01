Happy New Year 2025! The first day of the new year falls on January 1, and 2025 promises to be a year of transformation, with major shifts occurring in personal and professional life. There are 12 astrological signs and they are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. If you celebrate your birthday today on January 1, 2025, your zodiac sign will be Capricorn. Those individuals who are born between December 22–January 19 belong to the Capricorn astrological sign, which is also known as the Makar rashi in Hindi. The daily horoscope for 2025 offers insights into the cosmic energies influencing each zodiac sign on any given day. Whether it's the alignment of the planets, the phases of the moon, or key astrological transits, these daily predictions can guide you in making decisions, understanding your emotions, and navigating life's challenges. Here’s a look at today’s daily horoscope for all the 12 zodiac signs, along with lucky colour and lucky number predictions.
♈ Aries: March 21–April 19
For Aries, today brings a surge of energy. Embrace new beginnings and focus on your goals with unwavering determination.
Lucky Colour: Pale White
Lucky Number: 73
♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20
For Taurus, today brings financial opportunities, but diversify your investments. Romance is in the air, so plan a special date night.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Lucky Number: 2
♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21
For Gemini, today is a day for introspection and self-reflection. Misunderstandings could arise in your love life, so communicate openly and honestly.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 98
♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22
For Cancer, today brings a mix of emotions. Embrace new opportunities, but prioritize self-care and nurture your relationships with acts of kindness.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 15
♌ Leo: July 23–August 22
For Leos, today is a day of high energy and leadership. Embrace new challenges and shine brightly in your career. Romance is in the air – plan a special date night to reignite the passion.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 67
♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22
For Virgo, today is a day for meticulousness and detail-oriented work. Your analytical mind will be sharp, making it an ideal time to review finances or tackle complex projects.
Lucky Colour: Black
Lucky Number: 42
♎ Libra: September 23–October 23
For Libra, today is a day for balance and harmony. Focus on diplomacy and compromise in your interactions.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 8
♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21
For Scorpio, today is a day of intense passion and powerful energy. Channel this drive into creative pursuits or use your influence to motivate those around you.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 55
♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
Your adventurous spirit is calling you to explore new horizons. Love could be found in the most unexpected places.
Lucky Colour: Gray
Lucky Number: 31
♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19
For Capricorns, today is a day for grounded focus. Expect recognition for your hard work and dedication.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 100
♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18
Embrace your individuality and don't be afraid to break the mold. Your unique perspective is valued by your colleagues.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 24
♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20
For Pisces, today is a day for introspection and creativity. Your intuition is heightened, allowing you to connect with your inner self and tap into your artistic talents.
Lucky Colour: Violet
Lucky Number: 6
Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2025 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).