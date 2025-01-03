It is January 3, 2025, Day 3 of the new year. And we look at what the day has in store for the 12 astrological signs. There are 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. People born on 3 January 2025 fall under the zodiac sign of Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) or Makar Rashi. So, if you are celebrating your birthday today, you are a Capricorn. A horoscope provides insights into the day ahead, offering guidance based on your zodiac sign. It highlights opportunities, challenges, and advice to help navigate life with awareness and balance. Let us look at today’s daily horoscope (3 January 2025). We will also look at the lucky colour and lucky number predictions of all the zodiac signs! Weekly Horoscope for December 30-January 5: Astrological Predictions Tips To Follow for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Today is a day to embrace new opportunities, but be cautious of rushing into decisions. Trust your instincts, but balance them with patience to see the best results.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Number: 45

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Focus on nurturing your relationships today, as they will bring you support and comfort. Patience will be key in overcoming any challenges that arise.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Number: 72

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Your curiosity will lead you to exciting discoveries today, but make sure to stay grounded. Balance socializing with moments of quiet reflection for clarity.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 31

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Embrace your emotions today, as they hold the key to understanding a deeper truth. Trust your intuition and let it guide you toward a meaningful connection.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Confidence will carry you far today, but remember to listen as much as you speak. Collaboration brings new opportunities, so stay open to teamwork.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 36

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Focus on the details today, as they hold the key to success. A practical approach will help you overcome any obstacles and make steady progress.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 17

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Balance is essential today, especially when it comes to work and personal life. Trust in your ability to find harmony, even in challenging situations.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 8

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Intensity marks your day, pushing you to dive deeper into your passions. Embrace change, as it brings growth and transformation in unexpected ways.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 88

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Adventure calls, and today is perfect for exploring new horizons. Stay open to new ideas, as they could lead to exciting opportunities for growth.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 33

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Your hard work is beginning to pay off, but don’t forget to take time for yourself. A steady approach will continue to bring you closer to your long-term goals.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Embrace your unique ideas today, as they could spark meaningful change. Stay open to collaboration, as working with others brings unexpected inspiration.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 71

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Your intuition is your strength today, guiding you toward the right decisions. Trust your heart, but stay grounded to turn your dreams into reality.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 21

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

