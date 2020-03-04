Barbie Makes Doll After Dina Asher-Smith, Britain's Fastest Female Sprinter (See Pictures)

Britain's fastest female sprinter, Dina Asher-Smith (Photo Credits: Dina Asher-Smith)

Britain's fastest female sprinter, Dina Asher-Smith, has got a Barbie doll made in her likeness. The brand has been trying to make their doll range more representative. The 24-year-old gold medallist is part of a collection of female sporting 'Sheroes' from around the world, created into dolls by American toy company Mattel. Barbie is trying to inspire the next generation of young women and bridge the 'dream gap' helping young girls believe in women are not less capable than men. The look-alike doll of the sportswoman is of a blue and white cropped vest with the Union flag and Nike logo and blue running shorts. She said, "I hope little girls will see my doll and be inspired to take up and continue to enjoy sports."

Another sporting 'Sheroes' made by Mattel this year include French football captain Amandine Henry, world Paralympic swimming champion Sumeyye Boyaci and European junior surfing champion Teresa Bonvalot. Amandine Henry, France's soccer captain, Sümeyye Boyacı, Turkish Paralympic swimmer and Olga Kharlan, Ukrainian world champion saber fencer, will also have "Shero" dolls made after them.

Dina said, "Growing up, sportswomen were less visible in the media and there is still a gap when it comes to women's sports, which is why representation is so important. For Barbie to champion female athletes and different sports shows future generations that anything is possible. I hope little girls will see my doll and be inspired to take up and continue to enjoy sports."

Lisa McKnight, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls, said the company is "dedicated to shining a spotlight on powerful, diverse role models to inspire the limitless potential in every girl. As sportswomen continue to set new records and take centre stage around the world, we are proud to honour these amazing women by amplifying their stories and achievements with dolls in their likeness."