As the countdown to Christmas begins, we are bound to find ways to get in the Christmas spirit and spread the holiday cheer. Even though your surroundings may be beginning to look a lot like Christmas and Xmas party invites awaiting your confirmation, there are still ways to put yourself in the holiday mood. And the best one has to be listening to Christmas songs. As we inch closer to Christmas 2022, people are sure to rely on their top favourite Xmas songs. While the classic Christmas Carols are sure to play in various restaurants and malls, here are our top 5 Christmas Songs that will lift your spirits and transport you to happy, calm times. Christmas 2022 Songs Playlist: All-Time Favourite Festive Hits To Set the Mood for the Holiday Season (Watch Videos).

That’s Christmas To Me

This song may not be a popular one on most lists, but it is sure to give you all the feels. With the soothing voices of the Pentatonix crew and some heart-warming videos that capture what Christmas is truly about, That’s Christmas To Me is the perfect song to remind you of what this holiday season is truly about. Christmas 2022 Carols: All-Time Favourite Christmas Songs and Melodies You Can Add to Your Playlist This Holiday Season.

Deck The Halls

While growing up, Rudolph and Jingle Bells may have been the go-to Christmas carols, but Deck The Halls has an old-school charm that one can appreciate more and more as we turn older!

All I Want For Christmas

You cannot celebrate Christmas without listening to Mariah Carrey — that is the rule. And this classic will surely make it to the list of top Christmas songs for many.

Last Christmas

If you want a Christmas song that you will dance and sing along to, then Last Christmas is the song for you. While there are various renditions of this classic, Last Christmas by WHAM! is surely a popular pick for most.

Christmas Tree Farm

There is no arguing the fact that 2022 is Taylor Swift’s year. And so we had to include her in this list. While Taylor Swift’s version of Last Christmas sure is a strong contender, this recent release will transport you to a happy place from any Christmas movie set and is, therefore, a must for your playlist!

