With a glorious and illustrious career in the fashion Industry, everyone would agree that Dimple Mehta has earnt it all. Dimple who started her association with fashion 24 years ago by designing her own outfits, went on to present her collections worldwide.

Dimple was born and raised in London and lived in Belgium for 28 years and then India for 12 years. She started her own fashion line titled Dimple Amrin. Apart from creating garments for international fashion shows like the New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, Arab Fashion Week and Bangalore Fashion Week; Dimple groomed,styled and mentored Miss Universe 2018 - Neha Chudasama & Adline Castoline (Miss Universe India 2020).

Dimple Mehta has been a producer since 2010 and has recently produced two music videos. 'Yaadein' with Raveena Mehta & Avitesh Shrivastav was shot in Manali and is a treat for the eyes. 'Aaja Mere Naal' was shot in London and stars Raveena along with Rishabh Kant. Dimple Amrin has been impeccable when it comes to styling for these videos. Both these videos have raked in millions of views and have been loved by the masses.

During a recent interaction Dimple shared some exciting news about her plans for the future in the post pandemic world. She said "Post pandemic, people will expect change in almost everything in life. Also, comfort wearing has been a habit to all in these past few months. Post pandemic there will be a great deal of change.

I hope to conduct my sales through an online platform on a custom-made and order basis so it’s safer and more accessible for my clients. In addition, I am planning to make my designs more cost-effective barring the wedding collection. There will be a customized service for my clients, where I will consult them digitally and include home-delivery."

We look forward to sharing more from the ace designer and the music producer in the near future.