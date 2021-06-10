A #BawseGirl that she is, courtesy of her spunky and modest demeanour, Sayani Gupta delights! While she engages with her on-screen chutzpah, off-screen she keeps the adventure going with a fabulous fashion resumè with her fashion stylist Shreeja Rajgopal. Together, they have crafted an enviable and one-of-a-kind fashion arsenal that features all things sassy and chic in featuring neo-ethnics, slouchy, sustainable choices. Sayani accompanies all of these styles with a beauty game that is all-natural and refreshing in the glowy skin-obsessed tinseltown! A recent style of hers featured a striped dress by Abhishek Studio. Dripping gorgeousness, Sayani wowed!

We believe this atypical but carefully curated signature style that instantly strikes a chord. Here's a closer look at her style. Sayani Gupta’s Lime Toned Jumpsuit Is a Tres Chic Breezy Mood to Covet!

Sayani Gupta - Smoldering and how!

A Batik printed pleated dress with a satin tie up belt featured an interesting mix of bias and vertical stripes was from Abhishek Studio. The dress worth Rs.14,500 was complimented with white tie up heels by Dune, jewellery by Slate, short hair and a dewy glam. Sayani Gupta Is Working Off That Sunshine Smile, Stripes and a Chic Hairdo!

Sayani Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sayani was seen in the second season of Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! as the fierce journalist Damini Rizvi Roy and in the critically acclaimed North-Eastern comedy drama, Axone on Netflix.

