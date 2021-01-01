She shines like the sunshine and brings forth her rainbow-like fashion arsenal for us to stare at her with a renewed awe every single time. A recent style of Aamna Sharif's featuring a yellow Anarkali with a multicoloured dupatta by label Kanupriya was aptly accessorized and glammed up. Aamna Sharif, one one of the prettiest faces to greet us from the K-serial deluge of the 2000s regaled us all through the lockdown playing dress up and schooling us all about refined ethnic fashion sensibilities. She also taps on contemporary steps but it is her desi repertoire that delights the most. We love how Aamna has earmarked ethnic styles that flatter her petite frame, upping the vibe with a strong beauty and hair game.

Amassing a fan following of 1.2M on Instagram within a short span of time stands worthy testimony to her newest ethnic fashion influence as she goes to promote homegrown labels and has created a signature style. Here's a closer look at her festive style. Aamna Sharif Shows How Happiness Blooms From Within and Outside!

Aamna Sharif - Sunshine and Rainbows

A yellow mirror work Anarkali pant set with multicolour leheriya dupatta worth Rs. 6,822 by Label Kanupriya was paired off with statement jhumkas, colourful bangles, sleek hair and subtle makeup. Aamna Sharif Lives Life in Warm Yellows Even if It Rains!

Aamna Sharif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aamna's recent small screen stint includes essaying the role of Komolika Chaubey Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She will be seen in Roohi Afza, a comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan featuring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

