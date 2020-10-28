She was one of the prettiest faces to greet us from the K-serial deluge of the 2000s. All through the lockdown, we saw Aamna Sharif play dress up and regale us with her refined ethnic fashion sensibilities. While she does dip in her toe into the contemporary style waters too, her desi repertoire is what delights the most. She has earmarked styles that flatter her petite frame. Furthermore, she keeps up the vibe with a strong beauty and hair game. A recent style featuring a chic merging of velvet and florals saw Aamna pull off a Gopi Vaid design with signature sleekness. A festive vibe that was minimal and yet so elegant, Aamna chose to give the usual textured wavy hair a miss for a sleeker style. Being the in-house muse for the designer Gopi Vaid, Aamna gave yet another shout-out with her fashionable stay-at-home, stay-chic vibe.

A fan following of 1.1M on Instagram stands worthy testimony to her newest ethnic fashion influence as she goes to promote homegrown labels and has created a signature style. Here's a closer look at her festive style. Aamna Sharif Is Channelling That Sublime Lucknowi Charm in a Thrifty Chikankari Suit!

Aamna Sharif - Festive Chic

A velvet blouse with a floral lehenga and a sheer dupatta by Gopi Vaid was accompanied by sleek shiny hair, subtle makeup and huge chandbalis. Aamna Sharif Shows How Happiness Blooms From Within and Outside!

Aamna Sharif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aamna features as Komolika Chaubey Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She will be seen in Roohi Afza, a comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan featuring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

