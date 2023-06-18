Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her next, Adipurush, starring Prabhas. This Om Raut directorial will see Sanon playing the role of Goddess Sita while Prabhas will play Lord Ram. The mythological tale will also have Saif Ali Khan in the role of mighty Ravana. While the Adipurush team is going strong with their promotions, Kriti Sanon is busy picking the best ethnic pieces available on the block. With the help of her stylist, Kriti's flaunting her love for ethnic wear but this certainly isn't the first time she's doing it. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon, Whose White Ruffle Saree Did You Like?

Kriti has always mastered the art of dressing up. From pretty sarees to stunning sharara suits, she has always been a fan of Indian designs. Now, if you like shararas too, Kriti is the only celeb that you should follow and seek inspiration from. Simply 'cos the lady loves this silhouette. From Tarun Tahiliani to Sukriti & Aakriti, Sanon has flaunted several sharara designs by different designers and it's only wise that we would recall a few. So, on that note, let's delve into her sharara cabinet and admire her entire collection. Fashion Face-Off: Kriti Sanon or Shilpa Shetty in Ridhi Mehra Fuchsia Pink Ensembles!

Perfect Bridesmaid Attire

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Loving This Green Sharara

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sangeet Outfit Inspiration

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lovely in Lilac

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pristine in White

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon dropped in theatres on June 16, 2023, and received mixed reactions from critics and viewers alike.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2023 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).