Alia Bhatt is receiving good reviews for her next release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani by Karan Johar. The film also marks her reunion with K Jo after her debut in 2012 with Student of the Year. Over the years, Bhatt's fans have witnessed remarkable growth in her acting skills, and she has now attained the top position as an actress in Bollywood. Besides being a fab performer, Alia is also a sartorial queen whose fashion shenanigans have impressed us time and again. Throwback Thursday: When Alia Bhatt and Vaani Kapoor Had Their Fashion Faceoff in This Red Hot Dress!

Alia Bhatt's different looks in chiffon sarees for RARKPK are already making headlines but that's not what we are discussing today. Instead, we'll be focussing on her collection of mini dresses that will make you reminisce about Shanaya Singhania from SOTY. From pretty sequinned dresses to bright, solid hues, Bhatt's tryst with mini dresses has never been disappointing (so far). Her petite frame can nail these different designs to the hilt and she successfully juggles between the ones that are cute and glamorous. We have personally curated a list of our favourite mini dresses donned by Alia and it's time we share the list with y'all. So, here we go. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Radhika Madan, Who Wore This Papa Don't Preach Outfit Better?

Monochrome Magic

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Little Black Dress

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Ray of Sunshine

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Such a Stunner

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Where's the Party Tonight?

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Chic

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Hearts!

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Alia's mini dresses did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2023 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).